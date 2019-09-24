comScore

Top Democrats on Intelligence Committee: Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Wants to Testify Before Congress

By Ken MeyerSep 24th, 2019, 3:34 pm

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) have both claimed that the whistleblower who submitted the “urgent” report on President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president is taking steps to come forward and speak out.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman and the Senate Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat have both said that the whistleblower has reached out to Capitol Hill, asking to speak with both committees. While Warner told Politico’s Burgess Everett that the process is still being worked out, Schiff says the whistleblower is pursuing guidance to obtain legal clearance from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

The comments from Warner and Schiff come just after President Trump announced on Twitter that he will release the phone transcripts from his conversation with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. This will most likely shed some light on how Trump supposedly put the Ukrainian government under pressure to launch an investigation into the Biden family’s dealings with the country, though critics are demanding the release of the whistleblower report to Congress as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump admitted that his administration withheld $400 million in military aid to Ukraine just days before the Zelensky call. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to make a formal announcement later today on whether she will approve an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: