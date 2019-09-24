

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he has authorized the release of the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of his phone conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript of the controversial phone call could shed light on the flurry of reports that have led many top Democrats to call for Trump’s impeachment. Trump, according to those reports, repeatedly pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate a 2020 opponent, former vice president Joe Biden. Trump has baselessly accused Biden of working to oust Ukraine’s top prosecutor in 2016 in order to aid his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. There is little evidence to support Trump’s theory.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

