White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement on Tuesday to blast the renewed calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

“Democrats continue to weaponize politics when they should be working on behalf of their constituents, which is nothing new. President Trump is working hard on behalf of our country here in NYC while they continue to scream the word impeachment. Nothing new here.”

Here’s the version that was sent out to the media:

WH Press Secretary says WH’s push back on impeachment is “releasing the transcript and showing how ridiculous this all is.” Adds, “The frenzy that has been whipped up by the dems and … media over an anonymous person with third-hand knowledge of a phone call is irresponsible.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2019

And here’s the version Grisham tweeted out in response to Trump’s announcement that he will release the transcripts of his call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

Yes! Dems do nothing but weaponize politics when they should be working on behalf of their constituents. President Trump is here in NYC working hard on behalf of our country, while the dems continue to stomp their feet & shout the word impeachment. Nothing new here. https://t.co/GSOwT9qRXb — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) September 24, 2019

Demands for impeachment were given new life in light of how Trump and his allies have tried to pressure Ukraine into launching an investigation to hurt the president’s possible 2020 opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump has admitted to freezing millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine before his call with Zelensky, and a whistleblower report on his attempts to coerce Ukraine were deemed “urgent” by Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

