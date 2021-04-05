After Urging Massive Boycott, Trump Appears to Hide Own Diet Coke Bottle for Pic With Stephen Miller
President Donald Trump urged his fans and followers to boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that are boycotting Georgia over the new voter integrity law in the state. But in a photo going around social media on Monday, his own Diet Coke appears to have survived the abstention.
“Don’t go back to their products until they relent,” said Trump in a statement released on Saturday.
But, when former adviser Stephen Miller shared a photo of the two at a meeting in Mar-a-Lago…
…Twitter users spotted a familiar item hiding behind the desk phone:
More than one person identified it as one of the Diet Coke bottles for which Trump has a famous obsession.
He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021
Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago.
How is that going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021
“We can play a better game than them,” said Trump in his statement urging boycotts. But it sure looks like there’s some question about which “them” he’s targeting with the game playing.
