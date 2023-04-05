Alan Dershowitz Warns Trump ‘Probably Will Be Convicted’ in Hush Money Trial

High-profile defense attorney and regular media contributor Alan Dershowitz joined pro-Trump podcaster Charlie Kirk on Wednesday to discuss the former president’s arrest and indictment on 34 felony counts the day before.

At one point during the lengthy conversation, Kirk asked Dershowitz about possibly joining former President Donald Trump’s defense team. “I dunno if you’ve been asked this if you were personally called by President Trump to join his legal team, is that even something you’d entertain because you did that in the impeachment? I think you could. I think you could get this case dismissed very quickly. Is that something you’d be open to?” Kirk asked.

“Well, I have a policy of only representing somebody once, and so I’m not his lawyer, but I would certainly be happy to participate in the court of public opinion,” Dershowitz replied, adding:

I don’t think I could get this case dismissed so easily. I don’t think thatif you had the best lawyers in the history of the world, Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall, a New York City judge, would dismiss this case because that New York City judge’s life would be over. Everybody would point to him the way they pointed to me when I defended Trump. Oh, my God, there’s the man who helped Trump get free. So I don’t think it’s going to be easy.

“I think he probably will be convicted by a New York jury who voted for Bragg and voted for ‘get Trump,’” Dershowitz concluded, adding, ”It will be reversed on appeal. It will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court. But Bragg’s going to be popular. He’ll be reelected and and he’ll probably win this case unless there is a change of venue.”

“I mean, that’s cynical yet honest, and I totally agree because this is it’s so politicized there. Should he plea then?” Kirk asked in response.

“No, he should fight it. You can’t get fair justice in Manhattan. I could not win a case in Manhattan for Donald Trump, and I’m a pretty darn good lawyer,” concluded Dershowitz.

Watch the clip above and the full interview here.

