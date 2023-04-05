‘Alright, Nobody’: Fox & Friends Panel Goes Silent When Asked If Trump’s Call to Defund the Police is a ‘Good Idea’

Fox & Friends on Wednesday featured a six-person panel made up of voters from across the political spectrum weighing on various issues related to former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

At one point, co-host Steve Doocy was highlighting the unprecedented nature of the scandal, telling one of the panelists, “It is new, porn star payoff is kind of new in presidential politics. Just saying.”

“But when they are talking about falsifying business documents. I feel like that happens,” pushed back the panelist, dismissing the 34 felony charges against Trump.

“Samantha, you’re you’re smiling back there,” Doocy said, moving to another panelist.

“Because I think it’s a joke. How can we how are we in our country, the greatest country in the world in this position? And we’re going after Trump when we had Hillary that deleted 33,000 emails and broke servers and there was no indictment on that. And we had Bill Clinton, what he did with Paula Jones, and there was no indictment on that. And we have Biden with his, you know, classified documents. And what’s going on with that? Oh, it’s just hush, hush, hush. And we’re going to focus on things that, sorry, but men, you know, this is this goes on,” concluded Samantha, who was identified as a Republican voter.

“Sure,” Doocy replied, moving on to the next question.

“After he was arrested yesterday, apparently today, Donald Trump has called for America to defund the police, particularly the FBI, the Department of Justice, because the Democrats have weaponized law enforcement. All right. Who in this panel, raise your hand? Who thinks that’s a good idea?” Doocy asked.

As the camera panned out to a silent and still panel, Doocy replied, “Alright. Nobody.”

“But Madeleine, you have a very special story because you wound up having a family member murdered. And so the cops are on your side,” Doocy moved on to another panelist identified as a Republican.

“Yes. All so you would think that they are. We need the police in our communities. All right. I speak directly to the black and brown community where all of the crime is happening, all of the crime that’s being ignored and swept under the rug, that Alvin Bragg is refusing to prosecute. We need the police. We don’t have any other defense or deterrent for the runaway crime, that’s happening at least let us continue to have our NYPD. When they are arrested, they’re immediately released right from the precinct to a community-based organization that they never show up at,” Madeleine argued.

Doocy then quickly returned to Trump’s post calling to defund the police on Wednesday morning.

“Yeah, what he apparently posted was Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses, he wrote. Democrats have totally weaponized law enforcement, as I just said, in our country and our viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already under-siege elections. Dominic, we haven’t heard from you yet. What do you make of what happened?” Doocy asked.

“So I think it’s clearly a political stunt. I think there are much bigger cases to chase after or we still haven’t heard of the Jeffrey Epstein case. No arrests have been made about that. We know dozens and dozens of, you know, high-profile political people were involved in that scandal. Or in that case, I’d be much more interested to hear about, you know, what happened on those islands and what happened in those cases,” Dominic, who was identified as an Independent, replied.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

