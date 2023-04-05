Peter Doocy Asks KJP, ‘Does It Bug President Biden Former Presidents Suck Up All the Oxygen?’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden is bothered when former presidents dominate the news cycle.

Doocy was alluding to former President Donald Trump’s indictment and his Tuesday arraignment, which have driven the news for nearly a week.

“Does it bug President Biden when former presidents suck up all the oxygen?” Doocy asked the White House press secretary during Wednesday’s briefing.

“What’s important to the president is to continue to focus on the American people,” Jean-Pierre replied. “That is what’s important to the president.”

“So, it’s good to lay low for a couple news cycles then?” he followed up.

The press secretary responded by touting one of Biden’s legislative accomplishments.

“Here’s the thing, Peter,” she replied. “When you think about the infrastructure legislation, something that you know, we heard many times during the last administration. ‘Infrastructure Week, Infrastructure Week.’ Guess what this president was able to do. He was able to bring both sides together to get this done.”

She was referring to the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by Biden.

Trump was arraigned this week on 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from hush money payments he issued in 2016 to two women with whom he had affairs.

He is also alleged to have schemed to have American Media Inc., whose publications include the National Enquirer, pay a doorman at Trump Tower for the exclusive rights to a story about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock. The plan has been described as a “catch and kill,” whereby the Trump-friendly publication bought the rights to the story with no intention of publishing it.

The former president pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com