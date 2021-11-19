Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took her phone to the House cloakroom to provide some real-time commentary on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s marathon speech in protest of a massive spending bill put forth by President Joe Biden.

In what was an Instagram Live video, a portion of which was shared below via Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez brutally mocked McCarthy and the House Republicans in support.

“Kevin McCarthy, speaking against unions, speaking against universal child care, universal pre-k,” she noted, before mocking House Republicans sitting near the House Minority Leader as “along with all these Agent Smiths in the background exhibiting the stunning diversity of the Republican party.”

Agent Smiths is a reference to a character in the Matrix movies, and the diversity she was lauding? She clarified that compliment was wardrobe-focused, adding “look at all those different colored ties and haircuts. I have never seen a more diverse Republican party than the one behind Kevin McCarthy right now.”

Ocasio-Cortez is a frequent target of outrage and derision by her GOP colleagues, but she gave as good as she’s gotten in this clip. She “complimented” the House Minority Leader for managing “to speak for over an hour with one of the lowest vocabularies I have ever seen, coming from a member of House Leadership.”

“It is stunning to me how long a person can talk, knowing and exhibiting and communicating so little,” she concluded in the portion of the video you can watch below:

If I have to suffer through Kevin McCarthy’s speech so can you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8c4g3iUb34 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 19, 2021

