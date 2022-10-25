AOC Tells Democratic Party They’re Failing With Latino Voters: ‘We’ve Never Tried as a Party’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told her own party to step up when it comes to Latino voters, arguing only days ahead of the midterm elections that the Democratic Party has “never tried” when it comes to Latino voters.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were made Tuesday on the Pod Save America podcast where she discussed the midterms and the prospect of Republicans taking a majority in Congress.

Asked about the trend of Latino voters more and more favoring Republicans, the congresswoman targeted her own party for failing those voters.

“I can at least say with Latino voters, we’ve never tried as a party. The Democratic Party has not tried in terms of Latino electorates,” she said.

She added that Democrats need to step up in the legislative department, calling for immigration reform.

“Where’s our DREAM Act? Where is our immigration reform?” she asked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ocasio-Cortez still insisted people need to support Democrats in the midterms, blasting Republicans for having “no qualms about having an anti-immigrant message.”

“The stakes of this midterm are so incredibly high. If Republicans take the House, they have stated in no unclear terms that they intend to support a national criminal abortion ban, that they want to hold the United States economy hostage in order to gut Social Security and Medicare,” she said.

The congresswoman also claimed a flight attendant recently approached in and got emotional asking “are we going to be okay?”

The Democrat said she offered support that included a warning we are on the “precipice of fascism.”

“What I had to really tell her was, ‘Listen, I’m not going to tell you not to worry. I think we need to work really, really hard because we are still very much at this very critical precipice of fascism in this country and that’s very, very real,” she said.

