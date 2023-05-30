Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Pushes Antifa Protestor, Smashes Her Megaphone at Protest Outside DC Jail

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of slain Jan. 6 insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt, got into a scuffle with an anti-fascist protester during a march from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington, D.C., jail.

Witthoeft and other supporters of the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol participated in a Memorial Day march in honor of Babbitt, who was an Air Force veteran, chanting “Ashli Babbit!” along the route.

Ashli Babbitt's mother Micki Witthoeft got close to livestreamer Anarchy Princess as they arrived at the jail. AP gave her the finger, and Witthoeft swiped her hand and pushed her away by the backpack. About a minute later, Witthoeft grabbed her megaphone, which was playing… pic.twitter.com/NZUxJAcjAv — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 30, 2023

An anti-fascist live-streamer, who went by the name Anarchy Princess, yelled, “Fuck Ashli Babbitt!” throughout the march in response.

Documentarian Ford Fischer reported that the Antifa-supporter used a megaphone to shout, “Terrorists coming through your neighborhood! Ashli Babbitt’s mom, domestic terrorist! Nazis incoming! Insurrectionist losers!” as the group made its way to the jail.

At some point, Witthoeft can be seen on camera pushing the counter-protestor, grabbing her megaphone, and throwing it to the ground.

“My daughter served this country for their freedom to be idiots, so you’re welcome,” Babbitt’s mother told Fischer.

When they arrived at the jail where many Jan. 6 defendants remain locked up, Anarchy Princess gave the middle finger, which Witthoeft swiped away. Babbitt’s mother then shoved Anarchy Princess, who threatened to press charges. No arrests were made.

Fischer reported that Anarchy Princess “made fun of the mother of Robert Gieswein, a Jan. 6 defendant that plead guilty and had a pouch that said ‘My Mom Thinks I’m Special’ on his vest: ‘What a stupid book bag to wear while you insurrect the Capitol.'”

“Did your momma not love you?” Gieswein’s mother shot back, while another person asked, “Why are you so full of hate?”

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed while attempting to climb through a window leading to the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, where lawmakers were sheltering in place. The Capitol Police ruled that the officer who killed Babbitt was justified in his actions, and he was not disciplined. J6 supporters, however, continue to believe that Babbitt was “murdered” and have made her into a kind of martyr for their cause.

