Battery Investigation Opened in Las Vegas After Cardi B Threw Mic at Fan Who Tossed Drink at Her

A battery investigation has been opened in Las Vegas after Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan who had thrown water on her during a weekend performance.

On Saturday, the rapper was preforming at Drai’s Beach Club to a full crowd. Video from the event showed a concertgoer throw some type of liquid at the singer on stage, followed by Cardi B immediately chucking her microphone back at the fan.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

According to Variety, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has confirmed that a battery was reported by a woman who attended the concert, alleging she was the one hit by the microphone.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery. According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” read a statement from the police department.

This is just the latest in a bizarre string of instances where artists have been hit by objects thrown from the crowd. Harry Styles was hit in the face by an unknown object during a tour stop in Vienna and singer Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cell phone, leaving her with a black eye and stitches.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com