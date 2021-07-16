Amid the protests in Cuba, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro is likening Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to “Hannibal Lecter” and saying that “he is just wearing around” President “Joe Biden’s not particularly sentient face at this point.”

“Shocking development that this administration has gotten as radical as it did,” said Shapiro sarcastically on his weekday podcast on Wednesday. “I mean, someone’s warning about it, someone’s warning that this is Bernie Sanders with Joe Biden’s face on it. That basically, this administration was Bernie Sanders is Hannibal Lecter and he is just wearing around Joe Biden’s not particularly sentient face at this point.”

The conservative commentator chided the administration for, in his view, not sufficiently backing the Cuban protesters.

“What sort of solid support has come from this administration for the Cuban dissenters so far. So far as I can see, none by the way,” he said. “By the way, just your update on Cuba, the Cuban forces are now arresting and unpersoning pretty much all of the dissenters who have been out in the streets.”

Shapiro went on to denounce the Biden-promoted premise that “America is back” — arguing that the nation is now dealing from a position of weakness on foreign policy, rather than strength.

“The world is becoming a dimmer place under Joe Biden. Joe Biden said America was back. No, America is not back,” he concluded. “America is back to the Obama years where we led from behind. Where we were an America in retreat on foreign policy and where we spent all of our time naval gazing about microaggressions in the United States so as to pretend that the great utopian program of the Democrats is somehow justified.”

