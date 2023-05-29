Biden Laughs and Leaves When Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks If He’d Pardon Trump: ‘I’ll See You Guys’

President Joe Biden appeared greatly amused by Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asking about the possibility of a pardon for Donald Trump.

Trump is currently under federal investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is probing the president’s improper retention of government documents after he left office. Smith is also investigating the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a desperate attempt to stay in office.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – who is challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination – would not rule out the possibility of pardoning Trump and some Jan. 6 defendants if he were elected president.

“And if Trump, let’s say, gets charged with federal offenses and you are the president of the United States,” asked Clay Travis, “would you look at potentially pardoning Trump himself based on the evidence that might emerge of those charges?”

DeSantis replied that he’d look at defendants “on a case-by-case basis because I think you’ve got to make sure that there’s a whole bunch of cases that don’t necessarily get headlines.”

He said the Department of Justice has been “weaponized” against conservatives.

On Monday, Doocy asked Biden about the governor’s comments.

“Did you see that Ron DeSantis said that if he became president, he would pardon Trump?” Doocy said to Biden shortly before the president boarded Marine One. “Where are you on the idea of the president pardoning Trump?”

Biden laughed in response, raised his hand, and turned away.

“I’ll see you guys,” he said before walking to the helicopter. “That’s a great question.”

Watch above via Fox News.

