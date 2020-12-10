President-Elect Joe Biden has tapped former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice to be the head of his incoming White House Domestic Policy Council.

Biden’s choice for Rice has been confirmed by multiple outlets. The decision is a notable departure from Rice’s previous work in foreign policy and diplomacy, but her position at the top of the council is expected to give her prominent sway on matters including health care, racial equality, and education.

“She’s not a wallflower; she’s going to speak up when she thinks something needs more attention,” said one source who spoke to Axios. Rice’s appointment also signals Biden’s interest in tackling domestic concerns on multiple fronts once he takes office.

Before Biden picked Antony Blinken to be his secretary of state, Rice was considered a likely candidate for the job, but she was expected to face major opposition if her nomination went before the Republican-controlled Senate. As head of the DPC though, Rice’s position would not have to be confirmed by the Senate.

