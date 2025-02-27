Bill Burr Hits Back at ‘Jerkoff’ Ben Shapiro for Accusing Him of Going ‘Woke’

Bill Burr dismissed Ben Shapiro as a “jerkoff” after the comedian was told the right-wing podcaster had accused him of becoming “woke.”

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a profile of Burr, who is set to make his Broadway debut as David Moss in the David Mahmet play, Glengarry Glen Ross. The piece noted that Burr was criticized in some circles for saying billionaires should be “put down.”

“The amount of people struggling out there because of these fucking billionaires, and they got us all arguing liberal and conservative. We gotta stop doing that. I’m so tired of hearing about people going to bed worried about what’s going to happen next week,” Burr said on his podcast this month. “They need to be put down like fucking rabid dogs.”

The Times also brought Burr’s attention to a Daily Wire column Shapiro wrote after attending one of Burr’s shows.

“It turned out to be one of the worst shows I have ever seen in my life because Burr has become woke,” Shapiro wrote. “Over time, I think he became embarrassed that many people on the Right thought he was very funny, so he decided he was going to go woke.”

Shapiro seemed particularly irked by Burr’s jokes about Floridians.

“The audience was not laughing at his jokes because his jokes were basically about how Floridians were a bunch of anti-gay racists,” he wrote. “And Floridians reacted badly because that’s not true.”

Burr brushed off Shapiro’s “woke” accusation.

“All he knew is if he put ‘woke’ on what I said, he would make more money,” Burr said when told about the column. “I don’t know who he is, but that guy is a jerkoff.”