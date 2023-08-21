Fox News and OutKick Announce First Prime Time Special With Clay Travis and Tomi Lahren

OutKick, the conservative media platform created by Clay Travis, is teaming up with Fox News for a prime time special this weekend.

Details were provided in a press release from OutKick, which announced the one-hour special titled OutKick on Fox that will air on Sunday, August 27 at 10:00 pm ET on Fox News. Travis will be a co-host along with Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt, who will welcome OutKick guests Riley Gaines, columnist Mary Katherine Ham, and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom. From the release:

OutKick founder, Clay Travis and hosts Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt will provide their unfiltered opinions on sports, culture, and the topics Americans are talking about right now.

OutKick on Fox marks the first televised team-up on Fox News Channel since it acquired OutKick in 2021 and started distributing some of its properties on its platforms. Fox Nation is currently the home of OutKick’s OutKick the Show with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, and Gaines For Girls.

Clay Travis tweeted the announcement saying the show “[s]hould be fun” and a “great sign of growth”:

Cool news, @outkick will have our first ever Sunday night @FoxNews show this week. @TomiLahren @CharlyOnTV @Riley_Gaines_ @EnesFreedom @mkhammer and I will be on air for our hour long show. Should be fun & great sign of growth. 10 pm et: https://t.co/SoxDqhuV2V — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 21, 2023

