‘Bizarre’: Justice Alito’s WSJ Rebuttal to ProPublica Ethics Report Raises Eyebrows
Prior to the publication of the lengthy ProPublica report on his alleged ethics violations, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito penned a pre-buttal op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. The unprecedented move by a sitting Supreme Court Justice has raised many eyebrows on social media.
Alito apparently declined to respond to questions from ProPublica and instead went after the outlet for “mislead[ing] its readers.” Politico reports that Alito’s op-ed appeared online just hours after Alito’s spokesperson told ProPublica that “Alito would not be commenting.”
It was predictable that Alito’s choice to write the op-ed would raise the ire of the left. It was also predictable that the right would jump to his defense and go after ProPublica.
There was also a response from the left to the right’s response:
There are also some who use Alito’s own words against him:
And there are some who are pointing out why Alito might look overly defensive:
It’s one thing to get ahead of a message, it’s another to stand up for yourself. But as Republican President Ronald Reagan once said, “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.”
