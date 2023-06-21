‘Bizarre’: Justice Alito’s WSJ Rebuttal to ProPublica Ethics Report Raises Eyebrows

Prior to the publication of the lengthy ProPublica report on his alleged ethics violations, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito penned a pre-buttal op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. The unprecedented move by a sitting Supreme Court Justice has raised many eyebrows on social media.

Alito apparently declined to respond to questions from ProPublica and instead went after the outlet for “mislead[ing] its readers.” Politico reports that Alito’s op-ed appeared online just hours after Alito’s spokesperson told ProPublica that “Alito would not be commenting.”

Dear @propublica: There is a phrase that describes what Justice Samuel Alito did here with his bizarre pre-rebuttal piece to a story he hadn’t even read: “consciousness of guilt.” https://t.co/BaOfwgQbmx — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 21, 2023

Justice Alito more or less assuring that a ton more people will now read the Pro Publica story apparently coming out on him — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 21, 2023

Oh, my, the questions: First, who orchestrated this weird pre-buttal with the infamous WSJ Polluter Page, and did Alito get help from a PR firm? If so, who paid?https://t.co/vPRbOgfsRC — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 21, 2023

It was predictable that Alito’s choice to write the op-ed would raise the ire of the left. It was also predictable that the right would jump to his defense and go after ProPublica.

Justice Alito demolishes a coming @propublica smear job with superb oped. These baseless smears are meant to undermine Court because it is no longer doing Left’s bidding. It won’t work. @propublica gets funding from major Lefty donors & is a cog in leftwing smear machine. https://t.co/EG642WvEnp — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) June 21, 2023

The most notable thing about the Pro Publica story is how many supposedly objective reporters are pushing it and totally ignoring Justice Alito's response. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 21, 2023

Good for Justice Alito to push back against the leftwing hacks trying to intimidate the Supreme Court. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 21, 2023

There was also a response from the left to the right’s response:

I was wondering why Cotton was out there first defending Alito before the new story of his corruption even came out. https://t.co/UDRqOh9ZC7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2023

There are also some who use Alito’s own words against him:

I am sorry but this has simply broken my brain. That Alito wrote this and the WSJ published it.

Alito's logic implies if you call up an airline, and they have an empty seat on a route you are traveling, the presumed value of that seat is zero dollars.

This guy is a SCOTUS judge! pic.twitter.com/j13csv8m2o — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 21, 2023

Sam Alito has taken PJ (personal jet) trips. And he's VERY upset that you would think this creates an appearance of impropriety!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zvJPmsVTIC — Leah Litman – @leahlitman.bsky.social (@LeahLitman) June 20, 2023

And there are some who are pointing out why Alito might look overly defensive:

Wait, an Alito free private luxury jet trip to Alaska with Paul Singer, the same Paul Singer who initially funded Fusion GPS’s oppo work on Donald Trump? World sure is funny. Gift link: https://t.co/dN1PbqTuEz https://t.co/e9u6YucVzj pic.twitter.com/kxLMfVOO3S — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) June 20, 2023

It’s one thing to get ahead of a message, it’s another to stand up for yourself. But as Republican President Ronald Reagan once said, “If you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com