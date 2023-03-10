Boebert Announces Son Making Her a 36-Year-Old Grandmother, Just Like She Did For Her Mom

Hard right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced on Tuesday at an event this week for the conservative group Moms for America that one of her sons is soon to make her a grandmother.

“I’m a mom of four boys. And I’ve said many times, Jason and I, we are raising our four boys to be men before liberals teach them to be women,” Boebert declared to applause.

“But I leaned over and I asked my husband if it was appropriate to announce this here today. So I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that not only am I a mom of four boys. But come April. I will be a “GG” to a grand, a brand new grandson,” Boebert announced, adding:

And Jason and I are so excited to welcome this new life into our family. Now, any of you who have young children. Who are giving life. There are some questions that pop up. There’s some fear that arises.

“Now, my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother.’ He said, ‘Well, didn’t you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?’”

“I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ He said, ‘Well, then it’s hereditary,’” she added.

“Nice try, buddy,” Boebert joked.

During another part of her speech, Boebert praised teen motherhood in the context of her anti-abortion ideology.

Lauren Boebert argued that higher “teen mom rates” means there is “something special” about “rural conservative communities.” pic.twitter.com/I0AMSwDwv7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 8, 2023

“And, you know, there’s something special about rural conservative communities. They value life. If you look at teen pregnancy rates throughout the nation, well, they’re the same in rural and urban areas. However, abortion rates are higher in urban areas and teen mom rates are higher in rural conservative areas because we understand the preciousness of the life that is about to be born,” Boebert added.

Watch the clip above.

