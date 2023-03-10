Seattle Podcaster and Her Husband Killed By Stalker in Their Home in Murder-Suicide Plot

A Seattle podcaster and her husband were both killed Friday morning after an alleged stalker showed up at their home and opened fire with a handgun, police say.

The Daily Mail identified the husband and wife as Mohammed Naseri and Zohreh Sadeghi.

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, the alleged gunman, became a fan of Zohreh Sadeghi’s podcast, the specific show has not yet been confirmed, and began a friendly communication with her, slowly becoming obsessed with the host.

At some point the conversation and messages they shared turned concerning and, according to local police, Sadeghi visited the station to inquire about filing a restraining order against the listener.

Jill Green a spokesperson from the Redmond, Washington police force said the stalking had taken place over “many months.”

“Apparently he got to know her because of a podcast that she was doing and they struck up kind of a friendship, talked. But then he began to just send a lot of messages to the point that she decided to disengage and talk to us and our investigators in getting a restraining order,” Green said.

Early Friday morning around 2am, Khodakaramrezaei, a truck driver from Texas, broke into the couple’s house and opened fire.

The woman’s mother was able to escape the home and run to a neighbor’s house, calling 911.

When police arrived they discovered Mohammed Naseri with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite CPR efforts, he would die on the scene.

The gunman and Sadeghi were both found inside the home, dead. Khodakaramrezaei had allegedly turned the gun on himself after the killings.

Local police were familiar with Sadeghi’s case. Although Sadeghi had previously attempted to file a restraining order with the department, they were unable to issue it after they could no longer locate Khodakaramrezaei in Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

Watch above via Fox 13 Seattle.

