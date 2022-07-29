Bolton Warns Latest Polls Show Trump-Backed Senate Candidates ‘Could Give Democrats Outright Senate Control’

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, released a scathing statement on Friday warning the GOP of potential 2022 midterm losses that could result in the Democrats actually increasing their majority in the U.S. Senate.

Bolton’s memo was titled, “New Poll Finds Trump Hurts Republican Chances in Key Senate Races Independents’ Opposition to Trump Could Give Democrats Outright Senate Control.”

Bolton then broke down the results from a new survey conducted by his John Bolton Super PAC of “likely voters in four key Senate battleground states (Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania).”

In each of these four states, the Trump-backed candidate won the GOP primary and has since made headlines for their lackluster or controversial campaigns.

“Results indicate that Donald Trump is a significant drag on the general-election prospects of Republican candidates. Independent and undecided voters, whose votes will be critical, perhaps dispositive in November, nationally and in the four swing states, have decidedly unfavorable views of Trump,” Bolton’s statement adds, summarizing the polling data.

The poll found that among Independent voters, Trump remains at a negative ten-point differential in his favorability rating: Favorable 38%, Unfavorable 48%.

Bolton’s statement adds, “Only 12.5% of Republican primary voters identified as ‘Trump Republicans’ and 73% as moderate or conservative.”

Bolton then breaks down the individual races and notes that only in Georgia is the Trump-backed candidate leading in the polls. “Republican Herschel Walker leads Democrat Raphael Warnock by 4 points, 46% to 42%. With Undecided voters in the Georgia Senate race, Trump is Favorable 31%, Unfavorable 43%, a negative of minus 11 points.”

In Pennsylvania, Republican Mehmet Oz “trails by 6 points. With Undecided voters Donald Trump is Favorable 34%, Unfavorable 48%. An obstacle.”

In Ohio, the poll found Hillbilly Elegy author and Peter Thiel-funded Republican J.D. Vance to be trailing Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH) by six points: 44% to 38%.

“With Undecided voters in the Ohio Senate race Trump is Favorable 24%, Unfavorable 52%. Another obstacle,” the statement adds.

Finally, in North Carolina “Ted Budd trails Democrat Cheri Beasley by 3 points, 43% to 40%. With Undecided voters in the North Carolina Senate race Trump is Favorable 33%, Unfavorable 33%.”

“Whatever Trump’s role in the nominating process, his role in the coming general elections can be fatal to GOP efforts to gain outright control of the Senate,” the statement then quotes Bolton as saying of the results, adding:

Trump’s fixation on himself and the 2020 election are poisonous to independent and undecided voters. Republican candidates who hope to win in November are risking political suicide if they stress their closeness to Trump, or allow their opponents to portray them as mini-Trumps.

The poll was conducted between July 22-24 among 1,200 likely voters, 300 in each state surveyed. The poll carries a reported margin of error of 2.8 percent.

.@AmbJohnBolton with a poll his group commissioned zeroing in on the weakness of some Trump-backed candidates pic.twitter.com/pOf5aFG2E3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 29, 2022

