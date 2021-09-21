Boris Johnson Calls Biden ‘a Breath of Fresh Air’ Compared to Trump Ahead of White House Meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called U.S. President Joe Biden “a breath of fresh air” while the two leaders are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Johnson, who is expected to meet with Biden at the White House in the coming days, made the comment in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, in which he took on a myriad of topics ranging from Afghanistan to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

While he declined to blame Donald Trump personally for the insurrection, Johnson expressed his “admiration” for the resilience of American democracy, and he insisted he wasn’t worried about the former president’s mental state towards the end of his administration.

“It is the job of any prime minister of the U.K. to have a good relationship with the president of the United States,” said Johnson. “That applies to Donald Trump. It applies to Joe Biden. But what I will say about Joe Biden, dealing with the new American president, yes. It is a breath of fresh air in the sense that there are some things on which we can really, really work together.”

Johnson then complimented Biden on his approach to climate change, saying the two of them agree on reducing CO2 emissions “without penalizing the economy.”

Watch above, via NBC.

