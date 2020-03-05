BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is suspending her presidential campaign and ending her pursuit of the Democratic nomination.

Since Super Tuesday results came in, effectively making the Democratic primary a head-to-head fight between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, there have been numerous questions about whether Warren will continue her run, or back out and urge her progressive faction to back Sanders, or even endorse Biden. The Massachusetts senator reportedly convened her campaign staff over the last two days to discuss their prospects, and multiple outlets now report that her candidacy is over.

Scoop: 🚨 WARREN will do call with all staff call shortly and announce afternoon visit to her Chalreston HQ. News: she’s dropping outhttps://t.co/lz1tEkSNV6 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 5, 2020

Warren was previously thought to be one of the most likely candidates to receive the Democratic nomination, but The New York Times’ reporting states that her campaign support eroded in recent months. Despite starting the race with a solid ground game, Warren failed to secure wins in the first four early voting states; and when Massachusetts’s primary went to Biden instead of her, political observers suspected that her campaign’s days were numbered.

“Ms. Warren’s political demise was a death by a thousand cuts, not a dramatic implosion but a steady decline,” the Times wrote. “Last October, according to most national polls, Ms. Warren was the national pacesetter in the Democratic field. By December, she had fallen to the edge of the top tier, wounded by a presidential debate in November where her opponents relentlessly attacked her.

