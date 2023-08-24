Brit Hume Smacks Down Claim Fox News Had Ban on Mentioning Trump-Tucker Interview — On Twitter and On Air

Fox News commentator Brit Hume smacked down right-wing claims that Fox News banned all mention of Tucker Carlson‘s pre-taped interview with Donald Trump during its coverage of the GOP debate.

Hume retweeted a post by YouTuber Benny Johnson that featured a video of Carlson’s biographer claiming the network had a “vendetta” against the former Fox host.

On the video, Moore said:

So, a source inside Fox — I’m telling you this for the first time — just told me, he still works there, that they are totally banned from even — all shows are banned from even acknowledging Trump will even appear on this show, whatever happens on this show, If Trump breaks news, they can’t mention it. There has been a policy since Tucker was taken off the air that we can’t say his name on air. You know, he’s, like, Voldemort: “He who shall not be named.” And, explicitly, everyone at Fox is told they cannot mention this or what happens on it.

“Funny, I have heard nothing of the sort,” Hume posted.

Hume appeared along with Harold Ford Jr. and Trey Gowdy on Fox News’ pre-debate show Wednesday night, where he did, in fact, mention the Tucker interview.

“I guess [Trump] did this pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson for presentation on Twitter. I’m interesting to see how that goes and whether there’s any real news made out of that.”

Hume continued talking about Trump and how it was “risky to skip a debate.”

We saw what happened to Ronald Reagan when he skipped the Iowa debate in 1980. He lost the state and propelled George H.W. Bush to the into the lead, at least for a time. Reagan eventually overtook him and won the nomination, but, you know, I don’t think George H.W. Bush would have been president if he wouldn’t have won Iowa in 1980. He wouldn’t have gotten the vice presidential nomination, wouldn’t have been able to stay in the race. But he had a foothold in the race, stayed in the race, and ended up being president of the United States. It can be consequential skipping debates.

