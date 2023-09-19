House Republicans are doing whatever they can to gum up the works of federal government, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is one of the gummiest. If he’s not going after his colleagues on Twitter like a common troll, he’s taking the floor of the People’s House to formally stand in the way of passing legislation, as he did on Monday when he lashed out at fellow Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds.

At stake is keeping the federal government open and funded with a continuing resolution, or CR, and there are several elements of the CR, which was authored by Donalds, that Gaetz and his MAGA colleagues refuse to support. He said this much on Twitter/X, responding to a tweet by Donalds:

It is so painful watching someone I admire so much author a continuing resolution to fund the government agencies I loathe. https://t.co/YYpZmuYUpu — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 18, 2023

And on the floor of the House, Gaetz took the podium to further blast the CR and what was in it, claiming that it would continue “the failure, the waste, and the corruption, and the election interference, and in some cases, the efforts that could lead this country into World War III.” He continued:

The Donalds CR continues the Ukraine policy negotiated by [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Sen.] Mitch McConnell in the omnibus that conservatives were against. The Donalds CR is a permission slip for [special prosecutor] Jack Smith to continue his election interference as they are trying to gag the president, the former President of the United States and the leading contender for the Republican nomination, and the Donalds CR abandons the principle that it is only a review of single subject spending bills that will save this country and allow us to tweeze through these programs and force these agencies to stand up and defend their budget.

Watch the video above vis C-SPAN.

