‘Call for Rebellion’: Stephen Miller Scorches Dems for Pushing ‘Insurrection’ Against Trump’s Military Orders

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller went off on Democratic lawmakers who called for military members and the CIA to “refuse illegal orders” from President Donald Trump, with Miller fuming that it was “a general call for rebellion.”

Miller’s fiery response came during an appearance on The Will Cain Show on Fox News on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is insurrection, plainly, directly,” Miller said. “Without question.”

He added, a moment later, “It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the armed services of the United States by Democrat lawmakers saying that you have not only the right but the duty and the obligation to defy orders of the commander-in-chief.”

Miller’s appearance on Will Cain’s program came a day after Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) posted a video on X where she and five other lawmakers said that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines from the same statement.

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, or Central Intelligence Agency.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Miller told Cain it was an outlandish video, and said it was absurd to call for members of the CIA — which he said is a “clandestine service which isn’t even legally authorized to operate in the United States” — to defy the president.

“These lawmakers should honestly resign in disgrace, and never return to public office again, for even daring to think, let alone to say these words and to say them proudly,” Miller added.

He was not the only member of the Trump Administration to go off on the lawmakers, either. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reposted the video on X and said they were all suffering from “Stage 4 TDS,” aka Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Watch above, via Fox News.