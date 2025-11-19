President Donald Trump’s White House lashed out at ABC News on Wednesday, accusing the media organization of being “a Democrat spin operation masquerading as a broadcast network.”

“ABC ‘News’ is not journalism — it’s a Democrat spin operation masquerading as a broadcast network,” claimed the White House in a press release. “The network’s longstanding commitment to hoaxes, character assassinations, and outright fiction targeting only one side of the political aisle is a deliberate deception to wage war on President Trump and the millions of Americans who elected him to multiple terms.”

The White House continued:

ABC “News” has a long, rich tradition of peddling lies, conspiracies, and outright opinion thinly veiled as fact:

In 2017, ABC suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross after he falsely reported that President Trump had directed Michael Flynn to contact Russian officials before the 2016 election.

In 2020, ABC suspended veteran correspondent David Wright after he was caught identifying himself as a “socialist” and admitting the network pushes an anti-Trump agenda and airs stories designed for profit, not news.

In 2020, George Stephanopoulos — longtime Democrat operative turned wannabe “journalist” — failed to ask Joe Biden about his son Hunter’s infamous laptop or the swirling allegations of impropriety.

In 2024, Stephanopoulos repeatedly lied about President Trump’s legal cases. After being sued for promoting these defamatory lies, the network agreed to settle for $16 million and issue a statement of regret.

In October 2024, the network erroneously “fact checked” President Trump at least five times during the presidential debate — but failed to call out his opponent a single time.

Following President Trump’s historic 2024 election victory, 90% of the network’s coverage of his cabinet nominees was negative.

In January, ABC News gave 27 times more coverage to President Trump’s pardons of January 6 defendants than of Biden’s last-minute pardons to his corrupt family members.

In January, ABC News editorialized in a partisan way that President Trump’s personnel directives were “retribution.”

In February, ABC News mischaracterized the Trump Administration’s effort to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in the bloated federal bureaucracy as an “attack on veterans.”

In April, ABC News peddled the debunked lie that the Trump Administration was unilaterally deporting U.S. citizen babies.

In June, ABC News’s senior national correspondent Terry Moran smeared White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as a “world-class hater” whose “hatreds are his spiritual nourishment” — just one entry in a long series of Moran’s obvious liberal bias during his tenure.

In June, ABC News aired what it called a “violent Border Patrol detention” — but failed to mention the detained illegal immigrant had been chasing federal agents with a weed whacker.

In June, ABC News praised violent Los Angeles rioters for “self-policing” — as local businesses and property were being harmed — during coverage critical of President Trump’s National Guard deployment.

In July, ABC News used its special coverage of the One Big Beautiful Bill signing ceremony to falsely claim the legislation would “mostly” benefit “the wealthiest Americans” and repeat the debunked talking point that millions of Americans would “lose their healthcare.”

In July, ABC News refused to cover the Office of National Intelligence’s announcement of a landmark investigation into Obama-era politicization and manufacturing of intelligence assessments.

In July, ABC News dismissed the vicious MS-13 gang — whose motto is literally “kill, rape, control” — as a “clique.”

In September, Stephanopoulos repeatedly — and falsely — insisted that people had somehow “died” because of the Trump Administration’s decision to shutter a bloated, wasteful bureaucratic agency.