Fox Anchor Throws Down With Democrat Over His PSA Warning Troops Not to Follow ‘Illegal Orders’

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum and Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) tussled on air over a group of Democratic lawmakers, all veterans, urging U.S. military members to “refuse illegal orders” in a public service announcement released this week.

Crow was one of the lawmakers in the video, which has angered many on the right and received a lot of airtime on Fox News.

MacCallum asked Crow to pinpoint an illegal order given by Trump, and the two battled over Trump’s comment that he wanted to shoot protesters in the legs during his first term in office.

As the conversation continued, Crow blasted Trump for expanding the use of the U.S. military overseas without Congressional approval.

Crow argued, “We’ve seen more conflict and more use in the military in the first 11 months of this administration than we have in any administration. What needs to happen is they need to come to Congress, and we need to debate this. And for them to say there’s no new war, that’s exactly the problem, because only Congress can declare a war. Only Congress, according to our Constitution, has the authority to send our men and women into conflict.”

“We understand the War Powers Act. We know how it works,” MacCallum interjected as Crow hit back, “Well, apparently you don’t. No, that is not true, because you’re saying that no war exists, so it’s not a problem.”

MacCallum pushed back, “I am trying figure out specifically what your issue is—and so for members, prominent members of the United States Congress, to tell young men and women of the military that they should not abide by illegal orders and to leave it so vague and to talk about comments that have been made in the past and what they might lead to—I think could potentially be very confusing for young men or women who have committed to service, which you honorably did, and I commend you for the sacrifice that you made. Let me just show you this. This is Senator Eric Schmitt—”

Crow cut in, “I am going to respond to that.” MacCallum told him to “go ahead’ and he added:

Military service is tough. It’s really tough. We send our men and women into very difficult, very sometimes untenable situations. I know that. I’ve been in those situations. That’s why moral clarity, that’s why reminding people about what their obligations are, that’s why abiding by the law and providing guidance and training them in advance is important. You can never wait until there’s a problem to train people and prepare them for that. It’s really, really important that we set the conditions right now to make sure that people understand their constitutional obligations. And we are only talking about unlawful orders versus lawful orders. That is the distinction.

MacCallum replied, “You just haven’t outlined any specific unlawful order.” She added:

This is Senator Eric Schmitt that he released on X. This is what he said: “At the end of the day”—he’s speaking about the members of Congress who did this video—”they’re mad that the American people chose Trump, and now they’re calling on the military and intelligence community to intervene. Sounds a little, quote, ‘subversive to democracy-ish,'” says Senator Eric Schmitt. So let me give you a moment to respond to that, Congressman.

Crow replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s so patently false and absurd, I don’t even know how to respond to it. What we are doing is reminding people of their obligations under federal law and under the UCMJ in no different way than I did when I was an infantry officer and an infantry lieutenant preparing my soldiers to be deployed. It is as simple as that. So people, you know, that is unfortunate in politics these days. People grab something and twist it and contort it and lie and make it into something that it’s not.”

MacCallum pushed back, “Some might say that you have grabbed something and twisted it and contorted it. You have, you know, you’re talking to young members of the American military, and you’re not telling them specifically what it is they should see as illegal. So you’re putting ideas into their head that maybe they’re being asked to do something illegal. And what we’re seeing actually is recruitment rising and people wanting to join the military under the president.”

Crow replied, “But here’s an interesting fact for you, Martha. Our men and women actually are very smart, very incredible men and women in our military, and a recent survey—”

“You don’t have to tell me that,” MacCallum replied.

“Well, apparently I do,” he replied, as she added, “No, you don’t, sir. I have great respect for the United States military.”

“Actually, well, you know, you can’t think they can handle a reminder about federal law and the UCMJ is what I’m hearing. And a recent survey showed that eight out of ten—Service members deeply understand their obligation of lawful orders, right? Eight out of ten. So we want to get that,” Crow continued, adding:

That should be ten out of ten. But this is something that they’re trained on. You know, go and look at the training. Maybe even go and participate or observe some of the training that our men and women go through. It is incredible. We expect a lot of these men and women. They go through very intense, rigorous training because they’re put in intense, rigorous positions. And frankly, I bristle at the notion that they can’t handle a suggestion or a reminder of what the law requires them to do and what the Constitution requires them to do. You actually disparage them when you say that a simple reminder is something they cannot handle.

MacCallum hit back, “You’re wrong. You are 100% wrong. I didn’t disparage them. In fact, I give them enormous credit.”

“No, you don’t think they can handle—” Crow said as MacCallum protested.

“You don’t think they can handle reminders about their legal obligations. These men and women certainly can handle it,” he added.

MacCallum concluded, “Perhaps if it was specific and could figure out what order you’re referring to. I have the deepest respect for everyone who serves in the military, including you, sir, for the sacrifice that you made. I did not make that sacrifice myself. So I put everyone who makes that sacrifice in a very special place in my heart. And I believe they’re there to serve the country. So you have put out this video. It’s getting a lot of attention. I just—I thank you for joining me to talk about it. And I think, you know, people can look at it and take away from it what they want. I just wanted to give you an opportunity to be specific about what illegal actions you were referring to. So thank you for being here, Congressman, and thank you again for your service.”

