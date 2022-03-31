The Daily Wire announced it will spend at least $100 million over the next three years to create content geared toward children.

During a company town hall on Wednesday, co-CEO Jeremy Boreing cited “woke” measures taken by Walt Disney Company, which publicly opposes Florida’s new law forbidding instructions about sexual orientation and gender in classrooms from kindergarten through third grade. Opponents dubbed the measure, the “Don’t Say Gay bill.”

“Americans are tired of giving their money to woke corporations who hate them,” Boreing told employees of the conservative outlet. “They’re tired of giving their money to woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory.”

On Thursday, Daily Wire employee Candace Owens made an incendiary accusation against Walt Disney Company, tweeting, “Child groomers and pedophiles. They have now openly admitted they have a not so secret agenda with your children.

This is the death of Disney.” Owens added the hashtag “BoycottDisney.”

In a company-wide video call posted on Twitter this week, a Disney executive told employees, “We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories and yet we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters and not have to be about gay stories.”

The comments were derisively circulated by some conservatives online.

The Daily Wire, which hosts Owens’s weekly talk show Candace, said it brought in $100,000,000 in revenue between January 2021 and January 2022. It has 150 full-time employees and released its first original movie this year.

