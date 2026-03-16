‘Beautiful, Beautiful Marbles’: Trump Goes Full Real Estate Developer in Wild Kennedy Center Ramble

President Donald Trump on Monday offered up a lengthy explanation of all the work being done as part of the massive renovation project for the Kennedy Center.

The president took part in a board meeting to discuss the progress being made on the project. In February, Trump announced the performing arts center would be closing for two years “for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding.” In an early morning Truth Social post, Trump said he aimed to make the building — which he renamed after himself — into the “finest Performing Arts Facility” in the world.

During Monday’s meeting, Trump detailed the various issues plaguing the facility and his vision for its makeover, saying:

If you remember, I said I want to run it for a year just to see, because the place is falling down. It’s horrible. Air conditioning, heating is gonna to be ripped out in its entirety and, you know, it needs new– it’s old. It’s– how many years is it, Rick? What’s the total? Over 50, and we have 50-year-old air conditioning — more than that, actually — and it’s in bad shape. Everything’s in bad shape. It’s gotta be redone. So I said, let’s run it for a year just to see how it works. You can’t just go into something and try and figure it out, and we figured it out over the year. You have to close it. Putting new marbles in, beautiful, beautiful marbles. When you do marbles, you can’t have people walking over the marble every night, as it’s drying and setting, and going to a play. So we thought the best way– I mean, what I know best in the world is construction. The best way to do it is close it, do it properly, and reopen it, have a grand reopening; and when it’s finished, it’s gonna be far better than it was when it was originally built.

Moments later, Trump repeated his longstanding gripe with gold leaf, stating it’s a “very big and expensive process” and vowing to one day find paint that actually resembles gold.

Watch above via Fox News

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