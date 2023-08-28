Charlamagne Pillories Trump’s Claim That He Weighs 215 in Scorching Rant: He ‘Weighs About Chris Christie’

Charlamange Tha God roasted former President Donald Trump for listing his weight as 215 pounds during his booking in Georgia.

Trump surrendered to Fulton County Jail in Georgia last week along with 18 co-defendants for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

On the Friday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne mocked Trump’s listed weight in the jail records and praised Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for requiring Trump to pose for a mugshot.

The radio host referenced an Atlantic article titled Donald Trump, the Most Unmanly President and asked, “Why don’t the president’s supporters hold him to their own standard of masculinity?”

“Whoever was behind Trump’s previous three indictments, shame on you for not making Trump take a mugshot. All this time, Trump could have been taking mugshots he actually should have four already,” Charlamagne said.

“Folks have repeated this quote, ‘If you want something said, ask a man, if you want something done, ask a woman,'” he said in praise of Willis.

Charlamagne pivoted the conversation to Trump’s listed height and weight.

“Donald Trump said on his jail record that he was 6’3″, 215 pounds. Clearly they asked him his height and weight because scales, hips and big backs don’t lie but Trump does,” Charlamagne said.

The radio host asked why Trump supporters don’t hold him to the same standards of masculinity to which they hold others.

“We all know Trump is a liar. Okay, I thought masculine men, alpha males look down upon liars because y’all keep it real. Okay. And I wonder how you would react to someone you don’t consider manly lying about their devil damn weight. You know how slim and fit Trump would be if he was 6’3″, 215 pounds? I know people are making jokes but mugshots are important because if somebody goes on the run, they need a description. Okay. 6’3″, 215 pounds, strawberry blond hair. None of that describes Trump,” Charlamagne ranted.

“If he wasn’t one of the most famous people in the world and was just some dude who decided to go on the run after committing all these crimes, you wouldn’t recognize him based off this description. But this is an example of him not being a man’s man. Which is why I don’t understand why Trump supporters who claim to be the men of all men support someone who will lie so blatantly, especially about something like his weight. This is IG model behavior,” he added.

Charlamange compared Trump’s real weight to that of 2024 contender Chris Christie.

“Trump put the skinny filter from TikTok on his jail records and you’re acting like you don’t see it. Donald Trump might be 6’3″, but he is not 215 pounds. Donald Trump is easily 6’3″ and weighs about Chris Christie. Okay, maybe not Chris Christie, but he definitely weighs about Peter Griffin,” Charlamagne said.

“I don’t understand why all these so-called alpha males hold him up as the standard for what men should be — Trump behaves in ways that many working class men would ridicule,” Charlamagne said. “And now we know that he isn’t just obsessed with his physical appearance, he lies about his weight. Imagine being so privileged that you are facing all these charges and the thing that’s on your mind is your weight.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

