Chicago Teachers Union Board Member Roasted for Posting Extravagant Covid Vacation Pics After Calling Classrooms ‘Unsafe’

Stories of rule makers not following their own rules were big topic at the end of 2020, from lawmakers taking vacations they demand others forego to governors and mayors stepping out while making moral pronouncements about how everyone else should stay in. And into that environment, a Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) official stepped into the spotlight in the last few days for an extravagant getaway of her own.

WGN aired the story on Thursday night, comparing executive board member Sarah Chambers tweeting about it being unsafe to return to classrooms on the same day she was sharing photos of herself on a Caribbean vacation, maskless and poolside, to her now locked Instagram account.

From WGN:

As recently as Thursday, she tweeted to rally special education teachers not to return to work Monday because it’s unsafe. Just a few hours earlier, Chambers posted a picture on Instagram that appears to show her pool side in Puerto Rico and talking about going to Old San Juan for seafood.

On Twitter, a Chicago Teachers Union leader rallied teachers to refuse to go back to the classroom to 'stay safe.' On Instagram, on the same day, she posted pictures poolside in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/eiC4CqH1k2 @WGNNews — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 1, 2021

The New York Post‘s Karol Markowicz added it to a thread full of similar instances of saying one thing and doing another, dating all the way back to August.

I don’t want to work, I just want to bang on the drums all day https://t.co/onherVP0r8 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 1, 2021

On the same day that a CTU leader said it was too unsafe for in person special education, she was posting photos poolside in Puerto Rico while talking about going out for food in Old San Juan. Example 4,378,424 as to why so many don't trust our leaders regarding COVID. https://t.co/wVm94oExXS — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 1, 2021

Chicago Teachers Union leader Sarah Chambers opposes requiring teachers to return to the classroom but posted a photo that appears to show her poolside in Puerto Rico, @WGNTV first reported. I reached out to Chambers for comment and she blocked me https://t.co/cHugLKJG8A — Evie Fordham (@eviefordham) January 1, 2021

Sorta a metaphor for the entire US pandemic https://t.co/8nSoMPkO0F — Vinay Prasad (@VPrasadMDMPH) January 1, 2021

