Chip Roy Blames Imminent Govt. Shutdown on Biden and the Democrats: ‘That’s the Simple Truth’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) blamed the potentially imminent government shutdown on President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and the Democratic Party in a House speech on Tuesday.

“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle are talking about unfunded mandates. Let’s talk about unfunded mandates,” declared Roy during his speech:

Let’s talk about the mandates in the form of vaccine mandates and mask mandates and all of the mandates during Covid that shut down the largest economy that this world has ever known. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle complain about shutdown, yet they are the masters of shutdown. They shut down and brought to a halt the great American economy resulting in exactly what you’re experiencing right now, the American people feeling, in terms of inflation, in terms of inability to afford homes, inability to afford gasoline, inability to afford power. Those are the mandates that the American people are concerned about. Those are the unfunded mandates that are killing their way of life right now at home. That’s the simple fact.

Roy continued, “My colleagues are talking about the government and what it might cost if there’s a government shutdown, Saturday,” before arguing:

Let’s be very clear. If there is a shutdown on Saturday, it is because President Biden, Chuck Schumer, my Democratic colleagues would prefer to shut down the government of the United States than shut down the border of the United States and protect the American people. That’s the simple truth. That is how there would be a resulting shutdown on Saturday. And they lament what might be the impact on government and that is because they have a government, the American people have a government that is on auto-pilot! We have a government that is so big, and is funded with mandatory spending, and is on auto-pilot such that you cannot constrain it! And the American people are asking, ‘Why?’ The American people are asking, ‘What can you do about it?’ and I’ll give you the answer. My Democratic colleagues want more of the same. That is why our Democratic leadership in the United States Senate has put forward a continuing resolution on the floor of the Senate just now in the last hour that will perpetuate the status quo, will continue to fund government, exactly as it was funded last December at the obscene levels of that $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The Democrats, meanwhile, have blamed Republicans for the imminent shutdown.

After Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) claimed on Tuesday that Republicans “do not desire” a government shutdown and that they are “negotiating in good faith,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) read out a series of quotes from Republicans welcoming such a shutdown.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

