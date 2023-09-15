Chip Roy Gets Booming Applause From Conservatives For Vowing to Stop Ukraine’s ‘Blank Check’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke at the Pray Vote Stand Summit, sponsored by the Family Research Council, on Friday and offered a list of policy positions he and his fellow members of the Freedom Caucus stand for – or more accurately, stand against.

Of the six positions Roy listed, he noticeably got the loudest cheer of approval from the socially conservative audience when he said he no longer wants to give Ukraine a “blank check” to help fight off the deadly Russian invasion, which has caused over 500,000 casualties as of August.

“I think it’s really critical to understand that what we’ve tried to do as the Freedom Caucus and a broader bloc of conservatives in the House of Representatives is to lay out what we believe are the critical issues that we must address,” Roy began, adding:

We were making very clear that the overall spending levels still must be addressed. $2 trillion deficit spending when you’re $32 trillion in debt is completely unsustainable and it’s not something that we can continue. Number two, you can’t continue to have a Department of Defense that is more focused on being woke and involved in social engineering than it is on mission first in defending the United States of America. The third thing you cannot do is continue to allow, as a Christian nation, a wide open border that is endangering American citizens from fentanyl poisonings. And through human trafficking and sex trafficking that is harming immigrants in the name of false name of compassion. Fourth, you cannot allow the Department of Justice to continue to be weaponized against the president, former president of the United States, and against the American people.

“And I’d say fifth. We cannot continue to have a blank check going to Ukraine without dealing with what we need to do here at home first,” Roy said to a loud cheer and applause from the audience.

“Now, I would add a sixth element to that, which is I think we also need to deal with making sure we no longer prolong and continue the Covid tyranny nonsense that the mask mandates and vaccine mandates,” Roy concluded, getting a smaller, but still noticeable applause.

Watch the full clip above.

