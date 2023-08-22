Chris Christie Reveals Which Cases He Would Have Prosecuted Against Trump

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie revealed on Tuesday which of the cases against former President Donald Trump he would have personally prosecuted and which ones he wouldn’t have.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax, host Eric Bolling asked Christie, “You were a prosecutor prior to becoming governor. Would you have prosecuted any one of these four indictments that Trump is facing at any level?”

Christie — who served as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey between 2002 and 2008 — replied, “I would have prosecuted the documents case, absolutely, both because of the documents, but more importantly because of the obstruction. I would not have prosecuted the case in New York and I said that at the time.”

He continued, “I would have prosecuted the January 6th matter, but I would not have prosecuted the Atlanta matter against Donald Trump. I think it was unnecessary to do so.”

Christie also told Bolling that he would not pardon Trump if he went on to win the presidency.

Trump is currently fighting four separate state and federal indictments ahead of the 2024 presidential election: 40 federal counts over his retention of government documents, four federal counts over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, another 13 counts in Georgia related to those same attempts, and 34 counts in New York over alleged hush money payments he made in an attempt to conceal affairs he had.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com