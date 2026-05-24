‘No Dust, No Deal’: Trump’s Peace Deal With Iran Could Reportedly Take a Week To Hammer Out

Don’t hold your breath waiting for President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran to be announced, because the agreement could take up to a week to finalize, according to a Fox News report on Sunday afternoon.

Correspondent Alex Hogan relayed what a senior administration official told her colleague Kayleigh McEnany — that the deal could take “five, six, or even seven days” to complete.

The official told Fox News “this is an opportunity for a deal to lower the cost for Americans and also prevent the Iranians from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” Hogan said. “That deal, however, is not finalize toed yet, and Trump says the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in effect until an agreement is signed.”

That same source told McEnany that Iran’s nuclear dust remains the key focus for Trump. “No dust, no deal,” the official told her.

Hogan’s report comes a day after Trump said significant progress had been made and that a deal would “be announced shortly.”

Her report also coincided with several others sharing details on where the negotiations currently stand.

CNN’s Scott Jennings posted on X the deal was “95%” done, but the two sides were still “haggling over some language.” He also posted some key details on the framework, which he said he received after a “briefing” from a senior Trump official.

“Iran must turn over nuclear stockpile to get anything. USA position is that failure to meet deal commitments means Iran gets nothing,” Jennings reported.

He also said the USA was not giving money to Iran and that the “initial deal point is to re-establish free flow of commerce by reopening Strait of Hormuz.”

🚨After receiving a briefing from a Senior TRUMP Administration Official on the status of the Iran negotiations (someone in the know & not just speculating), I can tell you the following: -USA IS NOT GIVING IRANIANS MONEY FOR NOTHING. All speculation and propaganda to the… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 24, 2026

Sean Spicer — who is a former White House press secretary for Trump, like McEnany – also posted the deal was 95% done. He said the Iranian moderates are “asserting themselves” and more open to a deal, before posting no deal will be announced on Sunday or Monday.

Trump earlier on Sunday said he was sick of the “losers” criticizing the deal before it’s even announced.

“I don’t make bad deals!” the president said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!