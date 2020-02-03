Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on the network in an interview with Deadline this week, claiming that the president “fails to understand what Fox News is all about.”

After being asked about the series of Twitter posts last week, where the president called Fox News “really pathetic” for “trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats,” Wallace declared, “I think that the president fails to understand what Fox News is all about, which is that we are covering the election.”

Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

“There are two other parties in the election, the Republicans and the Democrats, and we’re going to give equal coverage and equal exposure to both sides, and ask equally tough questions of both sides,” he explained, adding, “But you know to suggest that there’s something wrong with putting a Democrat on the show or covering a Democratic political event, just shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what Fox News is all about.”

Wallace also responded to President Trump’s personal attacks against him.

…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020



“When he [attacked me] about [the] Steve Scalise [interview], and he called me nasty and obnoxious, I woke up and, you know, I’m just sort of checking on my iPad to see what’s there and suddenly you see the president of United States has attacked you,” he detailed. “I would say that, on the one hand I understand it. If I thought I’d done something wrong, it would bother me. I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong. So in a professional sense it didn’t.”

“But on some basic level I suppose it hurts your feelings a little bit to have the president of the United States, whoever he or she is, attacking you,” Wallace continued. “Now, when he did it again this week, what I found was it didn’t bother me as much because I guess I’m getting used to it.”

Wallace also described the attacks as “an indication that you’re doing your job.”

“I mean I’m not in this to make friends. I am in this to do the best reporting that I can do,” he concluded.

