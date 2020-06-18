Chuck Schumer Breaks Down While Praising ‘Surprising, But Welcome’ DACA Decision on Senate Floor: ‘I Am So Happy’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the “surprising, but welcome” decision of the Supreme Court to shut down President Donald Trump’s attempt to end DACA in an emotion-filled speech on the Senate floor.

“Every one of us cares about immigrants and so many of us are descendants of immigrants,” said Schumer Thursday morning, before declaring, “Wow, what a decision.”

“In these very difficult times, the Supreme Court provided a bright ray of sunshine this week with the decision on Monday, preventing discrimination and employment against the LGBTQ community, and now this DACA decision,” he continued. “To me, frankly, the court’s decisions were surprising, but welcome, and gives you some faith that the laws and rules of this country can be upheld.”

“Wow, this decision’s amazing. I am so happy,” Schumer concluded as he became teary and his voice quivered. “These kids and families, I feel for them, and I think all of America does.”

DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allows those who illegally immigrated to the United States as children to remain in the country without being deported.

As reported by NBC News, “The decision authored mostly by Chief Justice John Roberts said the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program,” but the Trump administration “could try again to shut it down by offering a more detailed explanation for its action.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

