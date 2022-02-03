Chuck Schumer Falsely Claims SCOTUS Was ‘All White Men’ Until 1981

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) falsely said on Thursday that the Supreme Court consisted of “all White men” until 1981.

“Until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all White men. Imagine. America wasn’t all White men in 1981, or ever,” said Schumer on the Senate floor. “Under President [Joe] Biden and this Senate majority, we’re taking historic steps to make the courts look more like the country they serve.”

Contrary to Schumer’s assertion, Thurgood Marshall served as the first Black Supreme Court justice between 1967 and 1991.

Schumer’s inaccurate remark comes as Biden is considering whom to nominate to the nation’s highest court to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden has said that he will fulfill his campaign pledge to, if elected, nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if there’s a vacancy. The nomination will require Senate confirmation.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com