Joe Rogan went off on President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security over the agency using his friend and fellow comedian’s video without permission.

Theo Von joined Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience for Tuesday’s episode, where Von brought up the DHS using his video, which has since been taken down following Von publicly taking issue with it.

“Bro, that was crazy. They didn’t even ask you,” Rogan told Von.

“It was really scary for me,” Von said.

“And you were just joking around because you were talking to a guy who was talking to his friend,” Rogan responded. “And this was quite a while ago too, right? When was that video?”

Von said the video in question was “maybe a year and a half ago.”

Von previously complained about the DHS using a video of him to tout their mass deportations. In the social media video, Von said, “Heard you got deported, dude, bye.” Von asked for the video to be taken down after DHS posted it to social media. Von also recalled in October that a Trump official called him and offered him security to deal with the wave of harassment he received following the clip’s release.

“She’s like a friend. I don’t know if she said a friend of mine got deported, I can’t remember what she said, but she’s like, do you have anything to say to him? And I was like bye, you know, yeah, I’m clowning around. I don’t know if it’s real or not,” Von said about the video.

Von added he was “super scared” over his video being used, especially in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk being assassinated.

Rogan argued Von could “sue” if it wasn’t the federal government.

“If a company did that you could sue them, you know I’m saying?” Rogan Sain. “Like, if it was privatized, like, if ICE was a private company and that was the people that the United States hired to get rid of illegal immigrants and they used, you could sue them.”

Von revealed he needed to get an attorney involved to get the video taken down.

“I saw, I was like, oh my god, what the f**k are they doing?” Rogan recalled about the video. “It’s like, that’s not how you envision the government. The government made a hype video?”

“Yeah, they were making, like, deportation hype videos with trad beats and s**t and I was like, what are we doing? Everything’s turned into the WWE,” Von said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.