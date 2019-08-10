CNN host S.E. Cupp made an emotional plea for gun control legislation in the open to her show Saturday, saying “we must do something about guns.”

“For years I’ve made the case for the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, I’ve defended the NRA and its members, law abiding gun owners like me who have nothing to do with gun shootings. I’m a gun owner and a gun rights advocate. I believed it was true. I’m no longer an NRA member,” Cupp said.

“Being right no longer feels righteous because in the wake of more mass shootings, agents of senseless violence that send innocent people running for their lives, leaving children orphaned and loved ones dead on the ground. We must do something about guns. We have a problem in this country and that problem is hate,” she continued.

“I’m so sick and tired of participating in this predictable cycle of politics when a mass shooting happens. The left calls for new gun laws, some meaningful, some unproductive. The right yells slippery slope and hides behind the Constitution. Nothing changes. With the next mass shooting we do it all again. I love the Constitution. It’s a document meant to protect human beings, real people, life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness.”

“What happiness are we protecting if our kids are scared to go to school? What liberty are we protecting if we’re scared to walk down the street? What are we protecting if we arm a white supremacist so he can shoot up a Walmart?” Cupp continued.

“I know I’ll be accused of letting my emotions getting in the way of facts. This is an emotional issue. How could it not be? In fact it should be more emotional,” she said, choking up speaking. “There’s a lot we can accomplish if we start as humans. Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues. We have everything to lose if we don’t.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com