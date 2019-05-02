Colbert Hilariously Spoofs Barr Hearing: ‘Did You Just Redact Yourself?’

The Late Show opened up Wednesday night with a hilarious spoof of Attorney General William Barr‘s contentious testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The sketch featured host Stephen Colbert crashing the hearing to ask his own pressing questions of Barr.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Mr. Chairman. Can I ask a question?” Colbert says at the top of the sketch. “I was just looking for the salad bar, and I wandered in here.”

Then speaking to ‘Barr,’ he says: “Now, much of the report has been redacted, sir. When do you plan on unredacting all of it?”

An edited clip of Barr then appears, which is badly ‘redacted’ with a held-up black bar and a bleep.

“Did you just redact yourself?” Colbert asked.

Colbert then asks ‘Barr’ a series of questions including probing if he could be trusted, where he got his glasses and asking him to name a Star Wars droid.

Finally, the sketch concludes with Colbert asking ‘Sen. Lindsey Graham,’ “Would you care to describe the Attorney General?”

“He is a (bleep) idiot,” ‘Graham’ says, which is, of course, a snippet from a clip from the real hearing earlier Wednesday.

That clip went viral after Graham dropped the f-bomb reading aloud a text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page during the Congressional hearing.

The text read: “Trump is a f–king idiot.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC reads text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page about @realDonaldTrump. Things they said: "God, Trump is a loathsome human being." "Hillary should win 100 million to nothing." "Trump is a f–king idiot." pic.twitter.com/PWZsKOsV0M — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 1, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com