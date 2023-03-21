Comedian Trolls Pro-Trump Network at NYC Protest: ‘I Base My Whole Personality on Supporting Donald Trump’

Jason Selvig, one-half of the comedy due known as the Good Liars, infiltrated a Right Side Broadcasting interview from the pro-Trump protests in Manhattan on Monday and trolled former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The now-viral clip begins with Selvig interrupting an interview with a young Trump supporter slamming a possible indictment of the former president. “He did very little wrong. If anything, he’s prosecuting…” said the Trump supporter as Selvig cut in.

“If you walk around the city right now. I mean, there’s crime everywhere,” Selvig declared, taking over the interview.

“Hey, good liars. What’s up?” said the young Trump supporter — recognizing Selvig.

“How are you? Good to see you,” Selvig replied, continuing with the prank:

There’s good there’s crime everywhere. And I’m, think like this is a political prosecution. It has to be. Right. Like, that’s that. That’s the only way it could be happening right now, is if they’re going after him political — politically. The only other option is that Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes and is a loser who can’t deal with the fact that he lost the election because he based his whole personality on being a winner and calling people losers.

“So his, so you think his attitude, his approach, his personality is what is…” asked the interviewer.

“Is what got us in this mess in the first place potentially,” Selvig interjected, adding:

Or I’m just going to choose to believe that the election was stolen and everything that he says because I kind of like base my whole personality on supporting Donald Trump. So I’m not going to maybe accept the outcome.

“So, you live in the city,” asked the interviewer.

“I live in the city. Yeah,” Selvig replied.

“So how’s the city changed over the last couple of years here? I mean, I know crime, but I don’t live here, so I don’t I can’t judge whether that, it’s gone up or down,” the interviewer asked.

“Yeah. New York City, I think, is maybe 59th in crime right now. I think there’s four cities in Indiana that have more crime statistically than New York does. Yeah, exactly. So I haven’t really noticed a lot of crime, but I do see it. And on, you know, Fox News they say it’s much more dangerous now. I don’t I haven’t seen it, I haven’t seen any more crime. So like, maybe that’s, it might not be true, but I’m going to choose to believe that it is true because I did see that on Fox News,” Selvig replied.

The interviewer, apparently catching on to the prank, replied, “Yeah, of course. Because what we see on Fox News is true, right? And just like CNN and MSNBC, if you see it on cable news, it’s got to be true.”

“Donald Trump said CNN and MSNBC are fake news,” Selvig replied.

“That’s right. We got to use they are ‘fake news,’” the interviewer shot back.

Watch the full clip above.

