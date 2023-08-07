Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Prophesizes That She Will Be Trump’s Second Term Press Secretary: ‘I Will Protect Him’

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer prophesized that she would serve as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary during his second term, in a early Friday morning social media post.

After one observer on Twitter called Loomer Trump’s “praetorian guard online,” she provided a demonstration of her powers of divination.

“Someday I will be his Press Secretary,” replied Loomer. “I will protect him from all of his enemies and haters. They will meet their match in me. #Trump2024.”

Someday I will be his Press Secretary. I will protect him from all of his enemies and haters. They will meet their match in me. #Trump2024 https://t.co/H2zedTVpK0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 7, 2023

Loomer, who has complained about her inability to find a “non Muslim” cab driver and stated that she didn’t care about the white supremacist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019, unsuccessfully ran for Congress in both 2020 and 2022.

When about halfway through 2017 it was reported that around 2,000 migrants had already drowned in the Mediterranean that year, she tweeted “Good. Here’s to 2,000 more.”

Over the past several months, Loomer has established herself as among one of the nastiest and most passionate supporters of Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House.

Despite her loyalty and professed desire to join the Trump campaign, she has not been extended a job offer.

In April, the New York Times reported that Trump had instructed aides to hire Loomer after meeting with her earlier this year, prompting the campaign to explicitly tell the Times that she was not being considered for a position.

Loomer responded to her public rejection by telling the Gray Lady that Trump knew she was a “Trump loyalist” who was “committed to helping him win re-election in 2024.”

“He likes me very much. And it’s a shame that he’s surrounded by some people that run to a publication that is notorious for attacking him in order to try to cut me at the knees instead of being loyal to President Trump and respecting their confidentiality agreements,” she explained.

Loomer has been disavowed by a number of conservatives, including ardent Trump supporters. Reacting to the Times report about Loomer’s potential gig with the campaign, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called her “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar.”

