Cornel West Calls the Democratic Party ‘Beyond Redemption,’ Labels Bernie Sanders and AOC ‘Window Dressing’

Third-party presidential candidate Cornel West took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the Democratic Party on The Hill’s Rising Tuesday. West, a hard-left populist and academic, was asked to respond to Sanders’s recent endorsement of President Joe Biden and his argument that supporting Biden is essential to preserve American democracy in the face of Donald Trump’s potential authoritarianism.

“Oh, no. I think that Brother Bernie’s being consistent. You know, he said that all along, and I can understand the argument. I think it’s a plausible argument. I just don’t think it’s a persuasive one,” West replied.

“I think that the argument he’s making means that there’s never any possibility for breaking from the corporate duopoly, that there’s never any possibility of trying to speak to the needs of poor working people,” West continued as he mentioned a recent campaign trip to Mississippi.

West said in Mississippi he saw leaders who “are dealing with issues that the Democratic Party won’t touch, which is issues of poverty and intense police brutality. And we haven’t even got to the military adventurism abroad.”

“So I think in many ways Brother Bernie is making a plausible argument, but I think deep down in his heart he knows that the Democratic Party has no fundamental intention of speaking to the needs of poor people and working people. They are dominated by the corporate wing, they’re dominated by the militarists when it comes to foreign policy, and that he and AOC and the others are going to be, in a certain sense, window dressing at worst and, at best, people to appeal to every four years,” he argued.

“But the Democratic Party is beyond redemption at this point when it comes to seriously speaking to the needs of poor and working people,” West concluded.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com