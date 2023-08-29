‘He’s Aged’: Tapper Grills KJP About President’s ‘Stamina’ and Tells 49-Year-Old, ‘Biden’s Been In Politics Literally Since Before You Were Born’

Jake Tapper grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s age.

Appearing on set during Tuesday’s edition of The Lead on CNN, Jean-Pierre fielded a range of questions before Tapper cited a poll showing that most Americans are concerned about Biden running for reelection despite being 80 years old.

“Seventy-seven percent of adults are worried,” he said, referring to a recent survey showing the percentage of respondents who say Biden is too old to run again. Tapper then asked about comments from GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“What did you make of it the other day when former ambassador and Governor Nikki Haley said that President Biden is – I’m paraphrasing here but – something along the lines of degrading before our eyes, and that ultimately, Vice President Kamala Harris will be president in a second term?”

“Again, I’m not going to respond directly to Nikki Haley,” Jean-Pierre replied before invoking the Hatch Act. She then rattled off some of Biden’s accomplishments.

“But I’m talking about his age and his stamina and his ability to do the job,” Tapper countered. “And you’re talking about the record, and I understand why you’d rather talk about the record. But I’m talking about what Americans see when they turn on the TV and they see, you know, Joe Biden’s been in politics literally since before you were born. And like, he’s aged as we all do.”

The press secretary, who was born in 1974 nearly two years after Biden was first elected to the Senate, responded by discussing his trip to war-torn Ukraine earlier this year.

“I’m not saying he’s not able to walk,” Tapper replied.

“No, but you’re talking about his strength, right?” she responded. “You’re talking about how he’s looking now.”

“He’s 80,” Tapper interjected. “I think the average age of the American male only lives to be 77 or something.”

Watch above via CNN.

