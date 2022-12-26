‘Cruel, Dangerous, and Shameful’: White House Scolds Abbott Over Christmas Eve Migrant Drop-off in Freezing Temperatures

The White House slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after busloads of migrants were dropped off near the vice president’s home in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather.

Abbott has been busing migrants who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border from Texas to Democratic-controlled cities since April. The governor has criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of immigration policy and the border.

“We have a president of the United States that is not securing the border,” Abbott said in April. “And he’s violating laws passed by Congress to secure the border. Then on top of that, we have a president who is turning a blind eye to a security-based issue by allowing people on the terrorist watch lists to come into the United States of America.”

On Saturday night in freezing temperatures, more than 100 migrants arrived near the grounds of the Naval Observatory where Harris lives.

CNN reported:

An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.

A representative for an aid group working to assist the migrants said the buses were sent by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which takes direction from the governor’s office. The New York Times said Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Volunteers told the Times the buses were originally headed to New York, but ended up being rerouted to Washington, D.C. amid bad weather and road closures.

In a statement, the White House blasted Abbott over the Christmas Eve arrivals, calling the move a “cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt.”

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities,” White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan said.

The statement added:

As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger.

It’s not the first time migrants have arrived near Harris’ residence. In September, Abbott defended sending around 100 people to the Naval Observatory.

