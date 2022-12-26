‘Crying Baby’ Ben Shapiro Ripped Apart on Twitter Over His Criticism of Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’

Many people spent the holiday weekend binge-watching newly released shows and movies, including The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro. But his review of the new Netflix film Glass Onion has Twitter up in arms.

On Monday, Shapiro took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the long-awaited sequel to the hit 2019, Knives Out. “I regret to inform you that ‘Glass Onion’ is actively bad,” Shapiro wrote, promising criticism of both the writing of the film and its politics.

I regret to inform you that “Glass Onion” is actively bad. I will discuss first the actual writing of the movie followed by the politics of it. Both suck. SPOILERS follow. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 26, 2022

“First, the writing. The first half of the movie is a complete misdirect and a waste of time,” Shapiro said of the mystery film.

“We only find out about the actual murder we’re supposed to investigate full one hour and ten minutes into the film, as well as an entirely new backstory,” Shapiro complained. “We’re actively deceived by the writer.”

Shapiro said filmmaker Rian Johnson used “bad writing tropes” throughout the movie, claiming the “murderer is perfectly obvious from moment one.”

He turned his focus to the politics of the film, another aspect Shapiro did not care for.

“Rian Johnson’s politics is as lazy as his writing. His take on the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad and stupid man, and that anyone who likes him – in media, politics, or tech – is being paid off by him,” Shapiro wrote.

Shapiro continued to bash Johnson’s writing and took issue with a character similar to Elon Musk, named Miles Bron.

“This is an incredibly stupid theory, since Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in human history (how many rockets has Johnson launched lately?), and it’s a foolish conspiracy theory to boot,” he wrote.

“But in Johnson’s bizarro-world, taking down the most powerful and rich person in the world is something nobody would consider. Weird, since he just made a $40 million movie trying to do just that,” Shapiro added.

“Which brings us to the final irony: Rian Johnson is being paid $100 million to make two of these movies. So his is a rich, famous person writing stupid mysteries pretending to be smart. HE IS MILES, not Blanc. That’s the dirty secret,” Shapiro said about the filmmaker.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to push back on Shapiro and even roast the writing of The Daily Wire film Terror on the Prairie.

Now: Ben Shapiro tweet thread about how bad a movie is Then: That movie must top AFI's top 100 — Razzball (@Razzball) December 26, 2022

Honey, it's a campy satire. It's supposed to be fun. But it's okay if you don't like fun. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) December 26, 2022

Before Ben was a crying baby about popular culture he tried to get into the movie business, a business members of his family have established careers in. Please call your nurse and tell her you’re on the internet again — Legendary demi-hottie Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) December 26, 2022

Is this tweet thread just bad writing, or do you genuinely not understand how pulpy tropes and homages work? — a legacy veryfied account that may not be notable (@thomdunn) December 26, 2022

I regret to inform you that they can’t all be absolute bangers like the critically-acclaimed film you made this year <checks notes> TERROR IN THE PRAIRIE. I mean, with writing like this, who needs Netflix?! pic.twitter.com/jpULSUFEZS — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) December 26, 2022

Are you mad because even with nepotism you never had a movie career or are you mad because your wife put your Playstation controller on a high shelf again — Legendary demi-hottie Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) December 26, 2022

