Dan Bongino Ripped for Posturing as an Epstein Files Crusader in Podcast Rant: ‘He Signed Off on CLOSING the F*cking INVESTIGATION’

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino received backlash on social media, Monday for trying to portray himself as an Epstein files crusader, despite his role in the Trump administration’s controversial handling of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a monologue on The Dan Bongino Show, Bongino said:

You saw a massive dump of what’s known as the Epstein case file this weekend. This is almost unprecedented in American history, letting this information out there. There’s gonna be a lot of strong opinions on it. Good, that is the best part of living in a constitutional republic, that this stuff is not hidden. There’s a lot of curiosity about this case over time, me included for obvious reasons. It involves a disturbing set of circumstances, a lot of very wealthy people who interacted with him. There is a process because innocent people are entitled to a trial until they are proven guilty. However, given the interest in the case, I think on net positives and negatives it is a net positive that you’re able to look at this and see this so that we can kind of– you can see what happened behind the scenes. Now do you understand, though, however given the Epstein Files Transparency Act, why this thing and the writing of it was done so poorly?

Bongino then read out a New York Post article about Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) outing “4 random men with no connection to sick billionaire pedophile.”

🚨 @dbongino says what President Trump just did with the Epstein case files is almost unprecedented in American history 👇 pic.twitter.com/GUPyWJbnng — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) February 16, 2026

“That’s why there was a back-and-forth. I feel like I owe you context on this having lived through this thing and having dedicated hundreds, close to a thousand people between FBI and DOJ into getting the information out there and fighting for that,” he continued. “It was like a big public spectacle. I mean, everybody remembers. But now do the emails make sense? You can see the emails yourself. People are forwarding me emails on what this redaction process looks like. This is why.”

Bongino’s monologue received backlash on social media, with critics accusing the former deputy FBI director of “gaslighting” his viewers.

Remarkable. This folks, is called the "We hope you're too stupid to know we're lying to you" strategy. Democrats used in 2024. Didn't work out. It is not going to work, because it's not true and voters know it's not true. There's a better strategy than gaslighting people. https://t.co/wNxCoFumTD — Rich Baris THE PEOPLE'S PUNDIT (@Peoples_Pundit) February 17, 2026

Yes…Massie, MTG, Boebert and Mace deserve a lot of credit! — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) February 17, 2026

It’s a “net positive” that the Epstein documents were released… So the people who pushed for the release despite being called all sorts of names get a “you were right after all”? https://t.co/XMmyk5NpFl — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 16, 2026

“In a SHOCKING moment of professional amnesia, Dan Bongino describes the Epstein file dump… and forgets he signed off on CLOSING the f*cking INVESTIGATION,” reacted former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin. “And acting like he made it public… when it was an act of Congress that forced it!”

In a SHOCKING moment of professional amnesia, Dan Bongino describes the Epstein file dump… and forgets he signed off on CLOSING the fucking INVESTIGATION. And acting like he made it public… when it was an act of Congress that forced it! pic.twitter.com/hqwOSvvkZ2 — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) February 16, 2026

Incredibly, former FBI Deputy Director Bongino seems to have forgotten HIS FBI closed the investigation into any Epstein co-conspirators. WTF https://t.co/UYulF8jmpd pic.twitter.com/hCNraoNFR9 — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) February 16, 2026

“I am not in gotcha mode but how does @dbongino believe he doesn’t need to be explaining HIMSELF?” questioned NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, while FBI whistleblower Steve Friend commented, “How old were you last July when @dbongino signed off on closing the Epstein case and POTUS asked why people were still talking about it?”

Again….this is sport for too many on here and I am not in gotcha mode but how does @dbongino believe he doesn't need to be explaining HIMSELF? https://t.co/wz2zujda3P — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 17, 2026

How old were you last July when @dbongino signed off on closing the Epstein case and POTUS asked why people were still talking about it? https://t.co/9Y4RJCvHnq pic.twitter.com/S5t2CBxiSW — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) February 17, 2026

Bongino left his position as deputy director of the FBI last month after less than a year in the role.

The former Fox News host’s tenure at the Bureau was marred by criticism over his and director Kash Patel’s handling of the Epstein files, which came largely from Bongino’s own supporters and other conservatives on social media.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!