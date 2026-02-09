Dan Bongino is heading back to cable news.

Bongino is returning to Fox News as a contributor following his nearly-one-year-long stint as the deputy director of the FBI under President Donald Trump, The New York Times media reporter Michael Grynbaum reported on Monday afternoon.

A source familiar tells Mediaite that Bongino’s first appearance will focus on the Nancy Guthrie case.

His return is set to be announced during the Monday night episode of Sean Hannity’s program at 9:00 p.m. ET, Grynbaum reported.

Grynbaum’s report continued:

Bongino expressed regret at times for taking the FBI job. A few weeks after he started, he complained on “Fox & Friends” about missing the trappings of his former life as a media personality. “I gave up everything for this,” Bongino said at the time.

Bongino will continue to host his podcast on Rumble, which he just rebooted after he quit the FBI in December. Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham said at the time that she was not shocked by Bongino’s exit, considering he “loved his lucrative media life” and wanted to “get back to it.”

And if Trump was upset by Bongino leaving his administration, he didn’t show it last week when he joined Bongino’s first show back on Rumble.

The president made some news during his appearance when he said Republicans should “nationalize” the voting process in order to block “crooked” Democrat-led states from allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

“These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally,” Trump said. “And it’s amazing the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’”

Bongino first started appearing on Fox News around 2013 and he became an official contributor in 2019; he left the channel in 2023, after hosting his Unfiltered program for his final few years there.

