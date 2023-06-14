Dan Goldman Slams Biden Bribery Allegations as Years-Old ‘Rehashing’ of Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Bogus’ Claims

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) tore into House Republicans on Wednesday for their “sensational allegations” that President Joe Biden received bribes, allegations Goldman slammed as an “uncorroborated rehashing of Rudy Giuliani’s bogus” claims from years past.

“We’ve heard so much about this FBI 1023 form and how it includes sensational allegations about a massive alleged bribery scheme by President Biden. So I was really eager to read that document this week. Did the majority actually find some actual evidence of wrongdoing by the president? Of course not,” Goldman began, adding:

But it’s even worse than that. This document that they will not stop talking about is shockingly just a three-year-old secondhand hearsay, uncorroborated rehashing of Rudy Giuliani’s bogus allegations that he got from Ukrainian corrupt Ukrainian officials. Now, we all know that former President Donald Trump was impeached because he tried to extort President Zelensky to announce an investigation into this Ukrainian company, Burisma, that would benefit Trump’s political campaign. The theory goes that then vice president urged Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general because he was investigating Burisma and the president wanted to help his son, who was on the Burisma board. You know where Rudy Giuliani got this information from that fired prosecutor general himself, the corrupt prosecutor general.

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who also worked on Trump’s first impeachment, made his remarks during a House Oversight hearing on regulations.

Goldman concluded his remarks by noting that Trump’s Justice Department along with the FBI decided not to pursue the allegations against the Bidens included in the 1023 form, which allegedly includes audio tapes.

“The Trump DOJ knew about these allegations, examined them, and declined to prosecute them because if they did prosecute them, they would have had, Bill Barr, would have had to appoint a special counsel to investigate the candidate for president, Joe Biden,” Goldman argued, concluding:

Chairman Comer has asked, why is this committee the only committee that’s investigating him? And that’s the right question. Why? Because everybody else who’s looked at it has found these allegations to be completely bogus. So let’s move on and do what the American people sent us here to do. I yield back.

